Martin Ole Wold/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Bergvall has definitely earned his place in the Sweden set-up in the eyes of legend Mikael Lustig, as the midfielder keeps popping up in his head.

Bergvall has gone from strength to strength since turning down Barcelona’s interest to join Spurs in 2024 and has already notched up a goal and an assist in the Premier League this season.

That though has not translated into international recognition, with the Swede last seeing international action last November as he remained an unused substitute against Kosovo and Slovenia last month.

Lustig is baffled by the underuse of Bergvall, feeling that the Spurs midfielder has earned his place through strong performances at club level.

The Swedish legend stated that Bergvall pops into his head’when he thinks about team selection and that he can at least be brought on to change the game if Jon Dahl Tomasson is unwilling to start him.

Lustig told Swedish outlet Fotbolltransfers: “Of course, I think, like many others, that Lucas Bergvall has earned a place.

“He has done really well at Tottenham.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“Whether he should start or be on the bench and come in and change the game, I haven’t decided yet, but he is the one who definitely pops up in my head”

Sweden are in a spot of bother as they find themselves third in Group B in the race for World Cup qualification after suffering a shock loss to Kosovo and only managing a draw against Slovenia.

The Scandinavian nation have failed to qualify for three out of the last four World Cups and last appeared in a major tournament during Euro 2020.

Tomasson will be using a new starting goalkeeper in Stoke City’s Viktor Johansson, with Johansson refusing to be draw into the clash between Robin Olsen and Tomasson.

As pressure is mounting on Tomasson, the calls for Bergvall have only grown louder.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is of high praise for Bergvall, specifically appreciating the deep runs he makes as vital for the team.

Tomasson could consider giving Bergvall further involvement with the national team, with the Swiss clash and the reverse fixture with Kosovo to fulfil during the international break.

Frank will not be too bothered either way, as long as Bergvall comes back unscathed, as he knows his protege has plenty of time on his side to establish himself in the national side.