Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that Norwich City should ‘absolutely not’ part ways with manager Liam Manning because he will need time after a huge turnaround in players.

The Canaries parted ways with Johannes Hoff Thorup towards the end of last term after the Danish manager’s failure to take them to the playoffs last season.

Manning, who guided Bristol City to the playoffs, was appointed his permanent successor at the start of the 2025/26 season, with suggestions he departed the Robins due to a lack of backing.

He was backed in the summer by Norwich, something which pleased him, but things are yet to go the Canaries’ way and the 40-year-old is in choppy waters.

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has claimed that the Canaries have lacked dynamism and creativity in the final third, while being unable to prevent the creation of chances against them.

Parkin, though, is of the opinion that following the huge turnover of players in the summer, there is a requirement for more time for all of it to come together.

Norwich should stick with Manning, in his view, but if their home form does not improve, Parkin has doubts whether the patience with the manager will last.

Player Goals Josh Sargent 5 Jovon Makama 2 Jack Stacey 1 Harry Darling 1 Mathias Kvistgaarden 1 Norwich City’s top Championship scorers this season

Referring to his old association with Manning, Parkin said on What The EFL (14.30): “I have got a history with this fellow and I am fond of him and his work, but all is not well at Norwich City, I would suggest.

“Is that my feeling that he should go, Liam Manning, absolutely not.

“I think there has been a huge turnaround in players and I think it needs time, but the majority of the supporters see you in the home games – yet to win at Carrow Road.

“A little bit laboured in the performances there, very laboured in the performances there, couple of wins on the road but you need to appease the fans that they turn out every fortnight for the home games.

“So, yes, they have been very lacklustre, obviously a derby defeat we are talking on the back off as well.”

Norwich City are due to take on Manning’s former club Bristol City after the international break and he will be desperate to avoid defeat in that game.