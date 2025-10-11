Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has revealed that Aston Villa talent Sil Swinkels is pushing to be involved again after returning to Villa for a check on an injury.

The Sint Oedenrode-born talent began his youth career back in the Netherlands and Vitesse Arnhem, before Aston Villa recognised his talent and signed him for their academy in 2020.

He has worked his way through Aston Villa’s youth set-up and only in the second half of the previous season was he sent out on his first loan, which he spent at League One side Bristol Rovers.

The former Dutch Under-18 international impressed with two goals in 14 appearances for the Gas, and this season, he is back in League One with Exeter City.

He started the first four league games, but since mid-August, he has been recovering from an injury, and Caldwell stressed that Swinkels is fine now.

However, he has missed quite a lot of time away from action, which will require him to build up match sharpness to be in contention to play games.

The Exeter boss made it clear that Swinkels is training with the team and he is doing his best to get involved as soon as possible.

Club Years Aston Villa 2021- Bristol Rovers (loan) 2025 Exeter City (loan) 2025- Sil Swinkels’ career history

“He had came back to us and felt his knee, before last Saturday against Huddersfield”, Caldwell told the Grecians’ media (1:55) when he was asked about the Aston Villa talent.

“He went back to Villa, has had it checked; everything is good.

“He is back training this week, but has obviously missed a number of weeks now.

“He will need to build up his fitness and potentially match minutes, if we can give him that.

“But he is back with the squad and pushing to get involved again.”

Swinkels suffered an injury back in August against Wycombe Wanderers and it remains to be seen how early he can get back to full fitness.

Last term he missed a meeting with Aston Villa’s rivals Birmingham City and bemoaned that fact.

He signed a new contract at Aston Villa last year and he will hope to stay injury-free and feature for Exeter to impress his parent club.