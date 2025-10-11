Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Birmingham City academy graduate Bard Mayo has thanked the club’s coaching staff and team-mates for making him feel involved and welcome.

Mayo has been training with Chris Davies’ first-team and was also named on the bench for the 3-0 loss to Championship table toppers Coventry City.

The experience he has gathered while rubbing shoulders with his senior team-mates has stood him in good stead, according to the 21-year-old.

While reflecting on his journey with the senior team, Mayo took time to acknowledge the contributions of manager Davies and goalkeeping coach Maik Taylor in his improvement.

“I definitely think the gaffer has helped me improve, Maik [Taylor] has helped me improve”, Mayo told his club’s media (5:32).

He is also thankful to be given the opportunity to train with senior team-mate Ryan Allsop, who he believes is an excellent ball-playing goalkeeper and has all the modern attributes needed.

“It is brilliant, training every day with someone like Ryan, who is an excellent ball-playing goalkeeper, a modern goalkeeper, who I can learn off every day.

Goalkeeper Age James Beadle 21 Ryan Allsop 33 Brad Mayo 21 Birmingham City’s goalkeepers

Sharing the happiness of promotion from League One has also been a plus for the 21-year-old, as it has made him feel involved and welcome.

“It has been really valuable for me with us getting promoted. I can only thank the lads for making me feel so involved and so welcome.”

Mayo, though, could soon find himself under new management if performances do not improve.

Blues currently find themselves 16th in the table and one former EFL star has insisted that the hierarchy could consider sacking Davies if the situation does not improve in the next two to three games.

Following the international break, Birmingham City are set to host Hull City at St Andrew’s and it will be the home side’s chance to earn their first three points after four matches.

Chris Iwelumo, on the other hand, has predicted improvements from Birmingham once the players they have bought in over the summer start to gel.