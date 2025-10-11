Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former striker Ross McCormack has namechecked Tottenham Hotspur‘s Micky Moore while insisting that Rangers‘ recruitment in the summer transfer window was ‘shocking’.

Russell Martin’s stint as the manager of the Glasgow club became the shortest in the club’s history, as he left after just 123 days with a win percentage of just 29 per cent.

The pressure had been mounting on Martin with the fans having expressed their anger from the stands on multiple occasions.

He was heavily backed in the summer transfer window as sporting director Kevin Thelwell set up a number of deals to follow his drive to bring in Martin, something some feel he should be held accountable for.

Rangers spent a significant amount of money on signing Youssef Chermiti, when a loan deal to land the striker from Everton was possible.

Thelo Aasgaard was signed from freshly relegated Luton Town, while Thelwell convinced Tottenham to send attacker Moore to Ibrox on loan.

Moore has not convinced and one former Scotland star dubbed the recruitment ‘awful’.

Player On loan from Jayden Meghoma Brentford Max Aarons Bournemouth Derek Cornelius Marseille Nasser Djiga Wolves Mikey Moore Tottenham Hotspur Players on loan at Rangers

McCormack also feels that the signings over the course of the summer represented shocking business for Rangers and namechecked Moore in the process.

“The recruitment for me, has been so, so poor”, McCormack said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (1:29:10).

“If you look at [Thelo] Aasgaard, for starters, who is meant to be world-class, he only scored two goals in the Luton Town team.

“[Jayden] Meghoma, left-back – had made 13 career appearances at Preston.

“Mikey Moore, an 18-year-old kid, who only had a handful of games for Tottenham, coming up and being tasked with reinventing the Rangers forward line.

“Simply, the recruitment has been shocking.”

Steven Gerrard is the red hot favourite to become the new Rangers manager and he would have to work with the existing squad for at least two months, ahead of potentially making additions or offloading players in the January transfer window.

How Gerrard feels about working under Thelwell given the summer recruitment remains to be seen.