Former Liverpool assistant John Heitinga has been advised to seek input from ex-Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal at Ajax, by former star Hans Kraay Jr.

Ajax suffered a humiliating defeat away to Marseille in the Champions League recently, conceding four goals by the 52nd minute, with Liverpool loanee Vitezslav Jaros standing little chance of saving them, while also offering nothing themselves going forward, managing two shots on target for the whole match, leaving Heitinga under pressure.

The Dutch club had already lost to Inter Milan in a home game on the first matchday and there have been concerns about Heitinga’s position as boss.

Kraay Jr. feels consulting Van Gaal would do nobody any harm, especially if the Dutch legend has made himself available to Heitinga.

The former defender feels that though Heitinga has not sought out Van Gaal yet, he should do so and pick the brains of the vastly experienced former Manchester United manager.

Kraay Jr., speaking about Van Gaal, who has a role as an advisor at Ajax, said on ESPN.nl’s Voetbalpraat: “I understand he’s not consulted much.

“Why wouldn’t you ask Louis once a week if he wants to join Heitinga?

“I don’t think it would do you any harm.”

Kraay Jr. feels that Van Gaal can not only help with the forward play, but also help with the defensive side of things and ultimately keep Heitinga in a job.

“They know each other well. Van Gaal likes very attacking football, but he also likes to play a bit of defensive play.

“I think it would be a good idea to be a little closer to Heitinga as an advisor to prevent his dismissal.”

Ajax have been criticised for bringing in James McConnell from Liverpool on loan and reducing the playing time of one of their prospects in the process.

Van Gaal was last manager of the Netherlands national team in 2022, after a two year spell with Manchester United ended in 2016.

Ajax had a wildly successful period in the 1990s under Van Gaal, winning the Eredivisie three times on the trot and winning the Champions League in the 1994/95 season, before finishing as runners-up in the next edition.

Van Gaal having built a exuberant and mostly home-grown side, left for Barcelona, where he won La Liga in consecutive seasons in 1997/98 and 1998/99.

As history has shown though, it is not a straightforward decision to bring back legendary managerial figures back to the club where they made history, as it could well undermine the incumbent.

Whether Heitinga will pick up the phone to Van Gaal in the coming weeks remains to be seen.