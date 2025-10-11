James Fearn/Getty Images

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has lauded Charlton Athletic loan star Daniel Kanu for winning the EFL Young Player of the Month, praising him for his hard work and top-notch attitude.

The Charlton academy graduate joined the Addicks youth system and has worked his way through the ranks at the Valley.

The 20-year-old hitman featured frequently for Charlton in League One and he has 71 senior appearances under his belt for them.

However, following Charlton’s promotion to the Championship, the likes of Charlie Kelman and Tanto Olaofe were signed by Nathan Jones for big money.

Kanu fell down the pecking order and for regular game time he was loaned out to League Two promotion hopefuls Walsall for the season.

He has made a good start to life at the Saddlers and he won the EFL Young Player of the Month for September, which Sadler believes that Kanu fully deserves.

The Walsall boss hailed Kanu for his hard work and mentioned how has struck up a lethal partnership up top with Aaron Pressley.

Sadler is delighted with how Kanu has slotted into the group at Walsall, dubbing his energy ‘amazing’.

“Daniel’s a great kid”, Sadler told Walsall’s media (1:54) when he was asked about Kanu’s fine start at the club.

“He’s took to playing week in week out like a duck to water, which we really thought he would.

“He’s grown into the group; his energy, his influence, he’s amazing within the thing.

“How he and Aaron have worked together so far has been very, very impressive.”

The Walsall boss is pleased with the work rate that Kanu puts in, which he believes that the attackers all do together.

“But in terms of him, he thoroughly deserves that [EFL Young Player of the Month].

“I am sure Daniel’s mentioned himself in his stuff – the team works so hard, and he works so hard.

“The partnership he has with Aaron and Jamille [Matt], and Albert [Adomah], those guys, they work so hard for the team.”

Sadler has been aware of Kanu’s qualities and last month he hailed the Sierra Leone international for his coolness in front of goal.

Kanu clocked 72 minutes on Saturday in Walsall’s 1-1 draw at Crawley Town.