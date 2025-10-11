Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard has ‘turned down’ the chance to return to management with Scottish giants Rangers.

The former Aston Villa boss has been holding talks with Rangers about a return to Ibrox, where he won the Scottish Premiership title, and those discussions were thought to be positive.

It had emerged that he was open to taking charge at Rangers, but that will not now happen.

Gerrard appeared to be in pole position to return to management with Rangers and succeed Russell Martin, who was recently sacked by the Gers.

However, according to Scottish journalist Raman Bhardwaj, Gerrard ‘has turned down’ the job at Rangers.

The Liverpool legend will not be taking over at Rangers and the Gers will need to continue their hunt for a new boss.

There had been suggestions that tax issues could throw a spanner in the works of Gerrard returning to Rangers, along with claims he would want the final say on recruitment.

Rangers currently have Kevin Thelwell, who said Martin was one of the best coaches he had ever worked with, in the post of sporting director.

All eyes will be on whether further details about why Gerrard does not want the job come out in the wash, but the result for Rangers is still the same, as it means they must look elsewhere.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has been linked with the post, though Sean Dyche has ruled himself out.

Kevin Muscat may remain a contender, but he is currently trying to win the Chinese Super League title with Shanghai Port.

It could also be tough from a financial point of view to tempt the Australian to take the job.

Derek McInnes, the Hearts boss, is sure to continue to be linked, but it is now back to the drawing board for Rangers after detailed talks with Gerrard led nowhere.

Stephen Robinson is seen as another option, but one former Rangers star has suggested he would be a gamble.

The Gers do still have time to act, with the international break still ongoing.