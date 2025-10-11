Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Wolves midfielder Matt Jarvis feels that not having won a game in the Premier League yet this season is weighing heavily on boss Vitor Pereira.

After the opening seven matches, Wolves are still searching for their first win of the season and languish at the bottom of the Premier League table, something which has raised alarm amongst former players.

However, Wolves have been better in their last two games, drawing both, against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton, respectively.

On both occasions, Wolves have scored first, but late goals have led to their undoing.

Wolves were even described as the “best team on the pitch” in the second half against Tottenham by their manager.

Jarvis believes that it is clear to see the need to get that first win is starting to weigh heavily on Pereira as he searches for the right formula.

The former Wolves man feels that Pereira has made the side a bit more defensive to try to stem the flow of conceded goals, but that makes it more difficult to score.

Country Portugal Saudi Arabia Greece Turkey Germany China Brazil England Countries Vitor Pereira has managed in

“He [Pereira] is just desperate to get his team a win, he really is”, Jarvis told the BBC.

“He’s missed out on a few opportunities where late goals have come in, and he’s just desperate.

“He’s used a tactic where he’s kept the team as it was and conceded goals.

“Now, he’s changed it by trying to go a bit more defensive, and maybe that will have a bit more stability at the back and stop the threat.

“To keep it tight and keep teams away from your goal and get shots off is a difficult task in itself.

“He’s just trying to get it over the line and get that first win, and it’s weighing heavily on everyone, including the manager.

“But you can see it from the players’ point of view as well that they are distraught and disappointed.”

Jarvis does see positives in the unbeaten run, but with newly promoted Sunderland and Burnley on the agenda next for Wolves, makes no bones about the fact that wins are needed.

“You can definitely draw positives – confidence in our unbeaten run.

“Performances have improved – your focus is always on looking at these two games coming up.

“They are huge. These are must-win games.”

If Wolves could win both games and move on to eight points in the league standings then that would give Pereira and his men a massive boost to think they are up and running in the season.