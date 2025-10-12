Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton are close to securing goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a new contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Pickford is a key man at Everton and even the summer arrival of Mark Travers from Bournemouth has done nothing to threaten his place.

Travers had been keen for guarantees of game time to make the move to Everton, but the Toffees managed to convince him to join.

Pickford’s current contract at the Hill Dickinson Stadium runs until the summer of 2027, but Everton want to keep him for longer.

He is ‘now close’ to agreeing to put pen to paper to a fresh contract at Everton, according to club insider The Bobble.

Pickford has been on the books at Everton since 2017 and a new deal will extend his stay with the Toffees to over a decade.

He was recently hailed by one former Premier League star as key to Everton’s defensive stability.

Club Sunderland Darlington Alfreton Town Burton Albion Carlisle United Bradford City Preston North End Everton Clubs Jordan Pickford has played for

With Pickford between the sticks, Everton have conceded just seven goals in seven Premier League games so far this season, but that tightness will be tested after the international break when the Toffees head to Manchester City.

The shot-stopper will be keen to keep his good form going with the added carrot of representing England at the World Cup next summer.

Pickford was between the sticks as England thrashed Wales 3-0 in an international friendly clash last week.

He will again be expected to start in the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifier on Tuesday night when they take on Latvia in Riga.

That game will represent an 80th international cap for Pickford and put him ever closer to the magical 100-cap milestone.