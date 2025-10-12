George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt has been forced to leave Switzerland’s training camp after suffering a foot injury.

Schmidt was loaned out by Leeds to German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in the summer transfer window after failing to make his mark under Daniel Farke.

Farke was delighted with Schmidt’s application and commitment last season, admitting it hurt to constantly overlook him for games.

Leeds did not reassess the situation over the summer, bringing in Gabriel Gudmundsson to be the first choice left-back.

Schmidt is now trying to clock regular game time in Germany at Werder Bremen, with an eye on keeping himself in the Switzerland squad.

He was called up by Switzerland for the current international break, but suffered a foot injury during training this week.

Now Schmidt has left the Swiss team camp and departed the national team due to his injury.

Player On loan from Yukinari Sugawara Southampton Karl Hein Arsenal Cameron Puertas Al Qadsiah Isaac Schmidt Leeds United Maximilian Wober Leeds United Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen Players on loan at Werder Bremen

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin has decided not to call up a replacement for Schmidt, ahead of Monday evening’s game against Slovenia.

Schmidt has so far made four appearances in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen this season and will hope to shrug off his foot injury quickly.

Werder Bremen are due to face bottom of the Bundesliga side Heidenheim away from home following the international break.

Schmidt is not the only Leeds player currently on loan at Werder Bremen, with defender Max Wober also in the squad at the Bundesliga outfit.

Leeds signed Schmidt from Swiss Super League club St Gallen in the 2024 summer transfer window, but he had just 12 outings in the Championship for the Whites as they won the division.