Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness has admitted that in selling Nick Woltemade to Newcastle United, the club lost a unique profile of striker.

Newcastle turned to Woltemade towards the end of the summer transfer window as they suffered disappointment in their pursuit of Wolves hitman Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Bayern Munich had been chasing Woltemade, but Newcastle put a financial offer on the table that blew the Bavarians out of the water and the striker was keen to make the move to St James’ Park.

Stuttgart could earn up to €90m from the sale of Woltemade to Newcastle and the Bundesliga club could not refuse the sum on offer.

Hoeness is not willing to be drawn on how much Woltemade was sold for, but is clear that in losing the striker they have seen someone with a unique profile depart.

He told German daily Bild: “I’m not a bank director, I’m a coach. Of course, the squad’s sporting quality is paramount.

“It was clear that we would lose a lot of quality by selling Nick, especially since his striker profile is so unique.”

Striker Age Maximilian Beier 22 Nick Woltemade 23 Jonathan Burkardt 25 Strikers in latest Germany squad

Woltemade, 23, has already had a superb impact for Newcastle, scoring three goals in just four Premier League games.

The striker will be keen to make sure he continues in the same vein as he seeks to book his spot on the plane in the Germany squad for next summer’s World Cup.

Eddie Howe and his recruitment team will be delighted to have identified and landed Woltemade, but they are to soon get a reinforcement in the shape of a new sporting director.

Newcastle have been holding talks with Nottingham Forest to bring in Ross Wilson to take up the post.

Wilson has been on Newcastle’s radar since his time working for Scottish giants Rangers.