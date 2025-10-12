Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers‘ new owners are ‘not really aware of who is out there’ as they conduct their search for a new manager, with the scenario being ‘the same at Leeds’.

The Gers were taken over in the summer by the 49ers, who also own Leeds United, and brought in Kevin Thelwell and sporting director and Russell Martin as boss.

Martin was a disaster at Ibrox and the Rangers fans soon turned against him, with poor result after poor result increasing the anger level and leading to his exit.

Rangers made a big push to bring back Steven Gerrard and held detailed talks with him, only for the former Gers boss to turn down the role.

That has left Rangers looking for alternatives and a number of names are being linked with the post, with former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl the favourite.

Many of the names being linked are well known to British football and an issue is suggested to be that the Rangers owners do not really know what options are out there.

Drawing comparisons with what happened at Leeds during the summer, journalist Alan Nixon wrote on Patreon: “New people in charge. Not really aware of who is out there.

Person Position Andrew Cavenagh Chairman Paraag Marath Vice-chairman Patrick Stewart CEO Kevin Thelwell Sporting director Key men at Rangers

“It was the same at Leeds. Dithered over [Daniel] Farke and then kept him.”

Rangers also held talks with Gerrard in the summer, but failed to convince him to return and Martin took the job.

Ex-Owls boss Rohl has been available since the summer and is yet to take a new job despite being linked with several posts.

The 36-year-old, who had a short playing career in the lower leagues in Germany, has only managed Sheffield Wednesday.

He managed to keep Wednesday up in the Championship despite challenging off the pitch matters, which have only intensified now, with Henrik Pedersen currently in charge.