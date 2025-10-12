Julian Finney/Getty Images

Hamburg do not have to worry about Tottenham Hotspur recalling defender Lukas Vuskovic in the winter transfer window as there are strict conditions placed on the recall clause.

Vuskovic completed a loan move from Tottenham to Hamburg in the summer transfer window and has been a bright light in the German side.

The Croatian was clear that he wanted to make the move to Hamburg, where his brother is on the books but currently serving a doping ban, and got his wish.

Hamburg are delighted with the defender, but there have been questions around Tottenham potentially bringing Vuskovic back in the winter window.

Tottenham would though, according to German daily the Hamburger Morgen Post, need two centre-backs to pick up serious injuries to be able to trigger the recall clause.

Minor injuries would not be enough for Tottenham to trigger the clause, while Hamburg would also need to be told in the first half of January.

How strict the recall clause is has added to the sense that Hamburg will not need to worry about Vuskovic not seeing out the season.

Game Competition RB Leipzig (A) Bundesliga Wolfsburg (H) Bundesliga Heidenhem (A) German Cup Hamburg’s next three games

If the unlikely did happen, Hamburg would also be due to receive financial compensation from Tottenham.

Tottenham are also said to be keen for Vuskovic to stay at Hamburg for the entire campaign.

The defender is clocking up valuable experience in the Bundesliga with Hamburg, which Spurs believe is good for his development.

He has so far made four appearances in the Bundesliga for Hamburg, even chipping in with a goal.

The 18-year-old was recently hailed by the Croatia boss, who feels in the Spurs man, the country have solved one of their centre-back positions for the long term.