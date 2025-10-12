Pete Norton/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has been told to ‘just forget’ about his misses in Sweden’s 2-0 loss against Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier.

Sweden were turned over at home by Switzerland on Friday evening, a result which does big damage to their World Cup qualification hopes.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s team sit bottom of Group B, having lost two and drawn one of their three qualifiers so far.

Bergvall was guilty of missing two guilt-edged chances as in the first half he did not connect properly with the ball when an open goal was in front of him, while towards the end of the game he managed to beat a defender in the penalty area, but shot wide.

The Tottenham man was unable to step up when needed, but team-mate Roony Bardghji has advised him not to feel down and to instead forget about it.

Bardghji said via the Dagens Nyheter: “I can imagine he is a little down, so it’s tough.

“But he should just forget about it.

Result Competition Sweden 0-2 Switzerland World Cup qualifier Kosovo 2-0 Sweden World Cup qualifier Slovenia 2-2 Sweden World Cup qualifier Sweden’s last three results

“It’s football. It happens and he played a great game.”

Sweden have three World Cup qualifiers left, with home clashes against Kosovo and Slovenia, while they are due to make the trip to Switzerland.

Former Blackburn Rovers boss Tomasson is having a tough time in charge, with Robin Olsen recently falling out with him and announcing his retirement from international football while he remains as manager.

That has benefited Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, but he has been unwilling to be drawn into the row between Tomasson and Olsen.

Bergvall meanwhile was championed for a more key role for Sweden before the Switzerland game by a Sweden legend.