Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton‘s new home, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, has been hailed as ‘world class’ while being handed a key award.

The Toffees moved into the ground for the start of this season after test events earlier in the year saw it pass with flying colours.

One of the test events also saw one former Everton star pick out a player in the club’s Under-18s as having a real chance of breaking into the first team in the future.

Everton then announced a lucrative naming deal which has seen the ground become known as the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Visiting fans, pundits and journalists have all been impressed by the new stadium.

Now the Hill Dickinson Stadium has won an award at the Liverpool City Region Property Awards.

It has been named the ‘Outstanding Development of the Year’ at the awards and was also described as a ‘world class development’.

Detail Capacity – 52,769 Broke ground – 2021 Opened – Feb, 2025 Pitch – 105×68 metres Hill Dickinson Stadium details

The award will likely come as no surprise to a number of people, including players, with one Everton starlet recently dubbing the Hill Dickinson Stadium ‘breath-taking’.

Everton have not lost a competitive game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium yet and David Moyes will be keen to see that run continue for as long as possible.

The Toffees saw off Crystal Palace 2-1 at the ground in the Premier League before the international break kicked in.

Everton are in action away from home this coming weekend when they head to face Manchester City, before they are then back at the Hill Dickinson Stadium to host Tottenham Hotspur.