West Brom loan star Akeel Higgins is grateful for his loan experience at Exeter City, as he is certain that the spell will improve him as a player.

The Birmingham-born attacker is a product of the West Brom youth system and is yet to break into the senior team.

In the recently concluded summer transfer window, he was loaned out for the first time to gain experience from first-team football, and League One side Exeter got him.

Last month, Higgins suffered an injury against Rotherham United, and at the weekend, he started his first Exeter game against Reading at St James’ Park.

Higgins clocked 64 minutes against the Royals and he admitted that the adrenaline rush of senior football is very much different from youth football.

The Baggies talent revealed that the senior players at the Grecians help him with his game, with their pointers to cope in League One.

The 20-year-old is grateful for the invaluable experience he is getting at Exeter, saying it will only help him grow for the future.

“Yes, it [loan opportunity] is very, very useful, because you don’t really get this at the academy level”, Higgins told Exeter’s media (2:35) when he was asked about the loan experience for a young player like him.

“Being under the cosh like this with the crowd behind you.

“It is a very different experience and I am enjoying it really and truly.

“It is only going to make me better from here.

“There is a lot to learn from the experienced players around me, so [I] can only be grateful for this.”

Higgins is primarily a right winger, but he is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder and a left winger, which could make him an exciting option for Gary Caldwell for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old attacker will look to stay injury-free to excel in his loan spell at St James’ Park and impress the coaches at West Brom in the process.