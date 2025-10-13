Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Former Leeds United supremo Andrea Radrizzani has revealed he will be back at Elland Road soon to watch the Whites in the Premier League.

Radrizzani sold all his shares in the Yorkshire giants in 2023 to American investors the 49ers, who took over a side that had just been relegated.

Under the 49ers, Leeds managed to win the Championship last season to return to the Premier League, where they have enjoyed a solid start under Daniel Farke.

Radrizzani quickly jumped back into football as he invested in Italian side Sampdoria.

He has remained keen to return to Leeds to take in a game, but explained that he wanted to wait until the Whites were back in the Premier League.

“I will come soon to watch a game. I miss it”, Radrizzani told the Daily Mail.

“I didn’t want to come in the Championship because it would hurt me – but now it’s time to come back.”

Manager Garry Monk Thomas Christensen Paul Heckingbottom Marcelo Bielsa Jesse Marsch Michael Skubala (caretaker) Javi Gracia Sam Allardyce Andrea Radrizzani’s Leeds United managers

The Italian admits he has been in touch with Leeds chairman Parag Marathe and expects to get over to Elland Road soon.

“I am in touch with Paraag. It will be soon.”

He will hope to visit a Leeds side with the club well clear of relegation danger in the Premier League.

Many have tipped the Whites to struggle this season, but Farke has overseen a side that have quickly become competitive.

Even an injury to goalkeeper Lucas Perri, brought in over the summer to be the club’s number 1, has not derailed Leeds, with deputy Karl Darlow relishing the opportunity.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has slotted in up front as Farke’s preferred striker and one former Leeds star recently remarked it is clear to see he is already playing for the shirt with real passion.

It remains to be seen what reception Radrizzani receives when he returns to Elland Road, as he did sack the legendary Marcelo Bielsa during his time as club owner.

He predicted a bright future for Leeds when he entered the fray in 2017, and revealed four years later that he had taken over a club in a spiritual crisis.