Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sam Parkin feels Wrexham have ‘more growth’ in them compared to Birmingham City at the moment, as both clubs adapt to life in the Championship.

Both Wrexham and Birmingham City find themselves at the wrong end of the table, following their superb seasons in League One last term.

Wrexham have though now strung together a run of five games unbeaten across all competitions, while Birmingham have lost four of their last seven games, winning just one.

The additions of players such as Dominic Hyam, Josh Windass and Ben Sheaf, who already possess plenty of Championship experience, has been key for Wrexham, Parkin believes.

He believes that, compared to them, Birmingham have not shown that much growth as a team and are currently struggling for goals and creativity.

Parkin though is keen to stress that he does not see Birmingham being in any kind of danger in the Championship.

“Wrexham, for me, the results show you – one defeat in seven – the addition of Hyam and Sheaf and the return of Windass, I think, just gives that spine some Championship nouse”, Parkin said on What The EFL (12:35).

Game Competition Hull City (H) Championship Preston North End (A) Championship Bristol City (A) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

“Phil Parkinson has spoken about the improvement of the players. They need to get better at home, using that crowd, just need to get better consistency there.

“They win a lot of their away games, which they have shown already.

“Comparatively, if you look at Birmingham, and their start to the season, their struggle for goals, their struggle for creativity, I just feel that Wrexham potentially have got a little bit more growth.

“Not to say that Birmingham are going to struggle.”

While Birmingham and Wrexham will be keen to keep the relegation battle at arm’s length, another former Championship star in Chris Iwelumo feels that the pair could well challenge for the playoffs.