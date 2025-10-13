Warren Little/Getty Images

Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted he has been left impressed by four West Ham United coaches after handing them permanent positions on his coaching staff.

The former Nottingham Forest boss recently took over at West Ham, succeeding Graham Potter, and arrived without his own backroom staff in place.

Mark Robson, Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville and Billy Lepine were appointed to coaching roles on an interim basis to support Nuno.

And Nuno has been so impressed by the four coaches that he has now approved their permanent appointments to his staff.

The Portuguese feels that the coaches, with their knowledge of the club and commitment, have what is needed by West Ham in their current circumstances.

“They are a great asset: people who, beyond their knowledge and effort, feel for West Ham United. This is key to the challenge we are currently facing”, Nuno told West Ham’s official site.

“I’ve been very impressed by their work, their knowledge and their commitment to West Ham United.

Person Position Nuno Espirito Santo Manager Mark Robson First team coach Steve Potts First team coach Gerard Prenderville First team coach Billy Lepine Goalkeeper coach West Ham’s key backroom staff

“They know the club, the players and the people here very well, and that’s a great strength for us going forward.”

Even though Nuno has so far enjoyed a positive impact as West Ham boss, one former Hammers star admitted recently he is still concerned about the club’s survival prospects.

Under Nuno, West Ham put in a solid and encouraging display to draw 1-1 at Everton, before then losing 2-0 at title contenders Arsenal.

Following the international break, West Ham go into meetings with Brentford and Leeds United which Nuno will surely have earmarked to provide him with at least four points.

The Portuguese will also likely already have an eye on the winter transfer window too, which opens in just over two months’ time.