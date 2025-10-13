Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former West Ham United boss Graham Potter, who has been linked with the Rangers job, is again an option for the Sweden national team.

The Glasgow giants have been looking for a new manager as Russell Martin has been sacked by the 49ers following a horrific start to the season.

Earlier this month, when Rangers drew 1-1 against Falkirk, Martin was escorted by the police away from the ground for his safety.

The ‘very fiery’ Kevin Muscat has been linked with the Rangers job, but there are more names on their list for that purpose.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is someone they are keen on, alongside Potter, after Steven Gerrard rejected the opportunity to become the Gers manager.

Potter has been talked up as a possible option for Rangers, however his standing does not look to have been damaged too much by the West Ham debacle.

He was on the radar of Sweden before they appointed Jon Dahl Tomasson and, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, he is again in their sights as an option.

Manager Nationality Graham Potter English Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Norwegian Olof Mellberg Swedish Per-Mathias Hogmo Norwegian Linked with the Sweden job

Sweden coach Tomasson has failed to win any of their last three games, despite having the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres available to him.

Tomasson’s role for Sweden is under big pressure and the Swedish FA are considering making a change up top.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is one of the candidates, alongside Olof Mellberg.

Potter managed Swedish side Ostersunds for seven years, where he grabbed attention for his work, before he came to England for management.

Now, it remains to be seen if Rangers will strengthen their efforts for Potter, or if the ex-West Ham boss will become the next Sweden coach.