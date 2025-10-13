Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Galatasaray look to have little chance of Southampton activating the option to buy in the loan deal of Elias Jelert, with Saints suggested to not be considering triggering it.

Southampton saw a lot of changes to their squad in the summer window, following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Will Still was appointed in the summer to take the Saints project forward and multiple fresh faces were introduced.

The Hampshire-based club have made a slow start to life in the Championship, as they have won only two league games, which sees them sit 17th in the table.

They have still been backed though to be up there when the business end of the season rolls around.

Three-time Denmark-capped Jelert was brought in as a right-back after James Bree was loaned out to Charlton Athletic, arriving from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

However, for Jelert, his time at Southampton so far has not gone according to plan, as he has clocked just eleven minutes of game time in the league.

Barring two off-the-bench appearances, Still has not preferred the 22-year-old Dane at all, giving him a start against Liverpool in the EFL Cup last month.

Club Years FC Copenhagen 2021-2024 Galatasaray 2024- Southampton (loan) 2025- Elias Jelert’s career history

Jelert is on loan at Southampton for the season and the Championship side did negotiate an option to buy with Galatasaray.

However, according to Turkish daily Sabah, Southampton being willing to do that is seen as a ‘hopeless case’ and Saints ‘are not considering continuing’ with Jelert.

The option to buy set at the €8.5m mark.

Still has preferred Ronnie Edwards as his starting right-back, even though the Englishman is a centre-back by trade.

In the last two league games, Jelert was on the bench and it remains to be seen if he will be able to impress Still with his performances on the training ground before the international break ends.

Southampton are back in action against Swansea City on Saturday and all eyes will be on Jelert to see if he will be given a chance to show his ability ahead of Edwards.