Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has insisted that his side’;s Everton Under-21 game in the EFL Trophy tonight is going to be a good opportunity to look at players they could possibly loan in.

The young Toffees have not made a great start to their campaign, as they have won two and lost their other four Premier League 2 games.

Last month, Everton Under-21s faced National League side Tamworth in the National League Cup, a game which they ended up losing 2-1.

Tamworth boss Andrew Peaks hailed 17-year-old Toffees talent Braiden Graham for his sublime performance and goal against his side.

Paul Tait’s side have won only one of their last six games in all competitions, and tonight, they are set to face League One outfit Bradford City.

Bantams’ boss Alexander stressed that the youth set-ups of the Premier League sides always try to mirror what their senior sides are doing, to build themselves for the first-team picture.

The 54-year-old feels that the EFL Trophy gives future prospects the chance to pit their wit against league teams and he also admitted that it gives them the chance to look at the opportunity to loan them in at some point.

Team Points Doncaster Rovers 6 Bradford City 3 Everton Under-21s 0 Grimsby Town 0 EFL Trophy Northern Group C

“I think it depends on the quality of the players and the quality that they put out”, Alexander told a press conference (23:09) when he was asked about the difference in playing an Under-21s side and a league side.

“Because a lot of these Premier League sides can put two or three young teams out through their Under-21s, Under-19s and all those sorts of things.

“But they always have a set way of playing, because, generally, they mirror what their senior team is doing, so they have a philosophy of playing.

“And I think they try to stick to it; as a learning experience, it is good for them.

“What I have noticed is that – they compete really well, and if they don’t win, they are gutted, and if they win, they celebrate, so it means a lot to the clubs and the players.

“There is that youthful exuberance you have, sometimes naivety, sometimes real quality that you can see that they are going to be Premier League players and you can see why they are already at that club.

“It gives us the opportunity to look at some players that you potentially might loan in at one point.

“And, if we are looking at a loan player who is like an Under-21, we will analyse the game they played against league clubs.”

Bradford City got promoted to League One this season and they have won three of their last four league games.

Tait’s side will need to be at their best to get a result against Bradford City tonight at Valley Parade.