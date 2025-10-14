Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has revealed that Dom Ballard has shown signs of surpassing Charlton Athletic star Charlie Kelman at the O’s.

Charlton got promoted to the Championship last season on the back of an impressive League One season last term.

Nathan Jones’ side beat Leyton Orient in the League One playoff final, and Kelman had a fantastic year at Brisbane Road, being dubbed the league’s most in-form striker.

The former United States youth international played 61 games and scored 27 goals while providing six assists in the process, winning League One’s Golden Boot as well.

Charlton paid £3.5m to QPR to acquire the American on a four-year deal in the summer window, and Leyton Orient signed Ballard from Southampton.

The 20-year-old forward has made a sublime start to life at Leyton Orient, as he has scored six league goals, with a hat-trick against Doncaster Rovers in a 4-0 win at the weekend.

Wellens stated that Ballard has shown signs that he has the ability to put up numbers better than Kelman’s last season at the O’s.

Game Competition Rotherham United (A) League One Lincoln City (H) League One Aston Villa U21s (H) EFL Trophy Leyton Orient’s next three games

“Dom is someone I am really pleased with”, the Leyton Orient boss told Orient TV (1:34) about the former Saints man.

“Another young player, we’ve not took a chance on, but his goal record wasn’t great before he came to us.

“And we see so many signs that he can maybe surpass someone like a Kelman.

“I think he has scored six or seven now, is it?

“So, if he keeps his feet on the floor, he keeps working as hard as he can, like he is doing and keeps wanting to be coachable and listening, the kid has got every chance of being a really good player at this club.”

It is not the first time Wellens has brought up Kelman while talking about Ballard, as he suggested that the 20-year-old reminds him of the Charlton summer signing.

Kelman, though, has had a big drop off at Charlton, as he is yet to open his account at the Valley, despite making eleven all-competition appearances.

Ballard will need to continue his scoring week in and week out in order to reach Kelman’s numbers and impact at Leyton Orient.