Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin believes that new QPR manager Julien Stephan has been flexible in how the R’s play and there is now a real potency to the side going forward.

After finishing 15th in the Championship last season, a fall out between Marti Cifuentes and club officials saw him depart Loftus Road, with Frenchman Stephan coming in as the new boss.

QPR have made an impressive start under the French manager and currently find themselves in a playoff spot after nine games.

Parkin is happy with what he has seen from QPR, insisting that they have a potency in the final third under their new manager.

There has been a change since the 2-1 defeat to Watford and the 7-1 drubbing against Coventry City back in August, following which Stephan has come up with his own ideas, Parkin feels.

And he dubbed the turnaround ‘incredible’.

“It has been incredible really, the turnaround”, Parkin said on What The EFL (34.37).

“And I think one of the most simplistic ways to put it is, I think, Julien Stephan came in with an idea about how he wanted his team to play.

Club Country Rennes France Strasbourg France QPR England Clubs Julien Stephan has managed

“The manner and the goals they conceded I think in the Coventry City defeat and the prior one has made him rethink.

“A real potency at the top end of the pitch, real pace, real goal-threat that is underlined by the attacking matrix and numbers.”

Parkin is of the view that the possession-based football QPR tried last year has been reduced under Stephan, with more of an emphasis on getting up the pitch quickly.

“They are not having much of the ball, didn’t have loads of it last season, but they tried to play a little bit possession-based football last year under Marti Cifuentes and he has just stripped that back this year.

“And I think everyone’s really enjoying it.

“It has not been booted up the pitch but it has been played forward quickly with a purpose.”

Summer signing Richard Kone has already been looking good for QPR and Parkin admitted recently he fears the R’s could soon lose him.

QPR will host Millwall this weekend and Stephan will know how valuable a win over the Lions at Loftus Road would be as it would continue their momentum from before the international break.