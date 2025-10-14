Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle captain Joe Edwards believes that Pilgrims new boy Lorent Tolaj has been the key to changing their momentum this season.

Argyle had a tough start to life in League One following their relegation from the Championship last season.

Plymouth boss Tom Cleverley brought in reinforcements over the summer and raided Port Vale for Tolaj to land a focal point up top for the Home Park outfit.

That has paid dividends and one League One star revealed that he thinks Tolaj has been absolutely key for Plymouth since he arrived.

Tolaj’s arrival has seen a change in form for Plymouth, as they have secured 13 points from their last seven league games, where the striker netted four goals while assisting one in the process.

Edward stressed that Tolaj has been the key to their change of momentum in the league and feels that having a top striker like the Swiss star is an added bonus in League One.

The Plymouth captain pointed out that Tolaj is a natural finisher with the full package and added that he knows how to bring his team-mates into the game.

“I think he is key to our change of momentum”, Edwards said on EFL All Access (5:50).

“In this league to have a top striker in your ranks is a massive bonus to your team.

“He has given competition for places, he has come in and hit the ground and he has done really well.

“He is a natural finisher; not only that, but he also brings players into games, he has got the full package if you like.

“He will know it; he needs to learn more and do more but as starts go, he has been really impressive and [he is] someone who we are looking forward to having this season and beyond. “

Plymouth made a grim start to the season with four straight defeats and they have now managed to climb up to 18th place with their recent change of form.

Tolaj netted 14 times while laying on eight assists last term to help Port Vale to promotion to League One and Cleverley will be aware that he will need the 23-year-old to keep scoring goals to help the side climb the table.