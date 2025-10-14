Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu is among the top three players in the Championship and has the ability to win games on his own.

Fatawu has been on Leicester’s books since 2023, but after notching up 43 appearances for the Foxes during the 2023/24 season, he could only feature in 13 matches the following term in the Premier League due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Now fit again and flying, the 21-year-old is terrorising Championship defences, having scored three times and provided one assist so far in his nine outings.

Fatawu scored just before the international break, striking in a 3-1 win away at Swansea City.

Clarke has been impressed by the former Sporting Lisbon man and feels that in him, Leicester have one of the top three players in the entire division.

The former EFL winger is of the view that Fatawu is so talented that he can even win games on his own.

“Fatawu, for me is in the top three players in the Championship, has to be. Such a talent”, Clarke said on What The EFL (30.15).

“He can win games on his own.”

Game Result Charlton Athletic (A) 0-1 Birmingham City (H) 2-0 Swansea City (A) 1-3 Abdul Fatawu’s goals this season

Fatawu was linked with a move to Premier League pair Everton and Sunderland during the summer transfer window.

Clarke thinks that Leicester’s 3-1 win away at Swansea now must be something of a performance-turner for the Foxes, as they aim to compete for automatic promotion.

“I think the 3-1 win at Swansea – they have to view that as a game-changer because it was a much better performance, much more dangerous”, Clarke added.

“They looked like a proper team against a half-decent Swans outfit.

“Yes, two of the goals were unreal scorchers and that was what won them the game.

“But I think overall the feeling was that Marti Cifuentes is starting to find his team.”

Former Championship star Joe Jacobson has already warned teams such as West Brom, Coventry City and Middlesbrough that an in-form Leicester City should be a reason to worry, as the Foxes have an aura about them.