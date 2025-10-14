Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin believes that Charlton Athletic loanee Micah Mbick has proven to be a focal point for the Colchester United team and looks to be a terrific acquisition on loan.

The 18-year-old, a product of Charlton’s youth academy, joined Colchester United on loan for the season in search of regular first-team action to continue his development.

Since his move, Mbick has shown his new employers what he can do, having found the back of the net four times already in seven matches.

Two of those goals came on Saturday against promotion-chasers Grimsby Town in a League Two clash which Colchester United won 2-1.

Parkin was left impressed by the performance of the Charlton-contracted man, who he believes is proving to be the focal point in attack for Danny Cowley’s team.

“Mbick, 18 years old, the first one is a really scrappy goal from a set-piece but the second is a beautiful touch and finish”, Parkin said on What The EFL (21.12).

Delving into the nitty-gritties of the second goal that Mbick scored, Parkin added that the finish at the end of it all was sublime.

Game Competition Harrogate Town (H) League Two Swindon Town (A) League Two Bromley (H) League Two Colchester United’s next three games

“There was a strong argument from the Grimsby perspective that it was a high boot, but I credit the centre-forward and enjoyed seeing it waved away and the finish is sublime.

“I spoke about the lack of focal point for Colchester the last time we spoke of them.

“He looks to be a terrific acquisition on loan.”

The teenager earned praise from his Colchester manager only recently, being singled out for his decision-making and finishing on the pitch.

Mbick earned his Charlton debut at the age of 16 two years ago and has notched up eleven appearances for them so far.

His other Charlton team-mate, Daniel Kanu, is also on loan in League Two with Walsall and has earned praise from manager Mat Sadler.