Wycombe Wanderers boss Michael Duff is not happy with his side’s scruffy win against Wigan Athletic at the weekend, but insists that such wins set the future platform for youngsters like Tottenham Hotspur loan star George Abbott.

The 20-year-old Islington-born talent has worked his way through Tottenham’s youth set-up and is now looking to cut his teeth in senior football.

Back in 2023, he made his Spurs debut in the Premier League against Leeds United and so far, that has been his only senior appearance for the north Londoners.

Last season, he was on loan at League Two side Notts County, where he impressed with six goals and seven assists in 44 games, and one former EFL attacker suggested keeping an eye on him as a result.

In the summer window, League One side Wycombe Wanderers loaned Abbott in, and he has been a regular at the Chairboys, playing as a central midfielder.

At the weekend, Wycombe defeated Wigan Athletic 1-0, but the manner of the win did not please boss Duff one bit.

The 47-year-old, though, suggested that it is not easy to play pretty football in every game, but such uncomfortable wins make a young player’s career, going forward.

Game Competition Blackpool (A) League One Huddersfield Town (H) League One Fulham (H) EFL Cup Wycombe Wanderers’ next three games

“We’ve got young players in there”, Duff told Wanderers TV (1:27) when discussing his side’s win at the Latics.

“So, George Abbott, that is a completely different game for him.

“His career will be built on that; they are the foundations that give you the platform to win games from.

“You cannot always be brilliant.

“I have had this conversation before, and we definitely weren’t brilliant today; I am not trying to kid anyone.”

Abbott, though, has been impressing at Adams Park, as Nottingham Forest loanee Donnell McNeily hailed him for his assist against Wigan last month.

Manager-less Blackpool host Wycombe at Bloomfield Road on Saturday and the Spurs loanee will look to keep impressing under Duff.