Leeds United left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson has stressed that Jon Dahl Tomasson’s sacking as Sweden boss came out of nowhere, but admits how the national team have done is ‘shameful’.

The newly promoted Premier League side paid €12m to Ligue 1 side Lille for the left-sided player, securing a four-year deal for him.

Leeds currently sit 15th in the league, with eight points after seven games, and Gudmundsson has had a mixed start to life at the club.

He scored an accidental own goal in a match against Fulham last month, but Leeds then won 3-1 against Wolves, which he described as a massive relief for himself.

Leeds legend Tony Dorigo, though, has been ‘very impressed’ with Gudmundsson’s start to life at the Whites, as he has been Daniel Farke’s go-to choice for that position.

His time with his national team, though, has not been pleasant recently, as Sweden have lost all three of their last three World Cup qualifying games.

And following the poor results, the Swedish FA have parted ways with coach Tomasson; Gudmundsson said that the players were not aware of the situation as well.

Manager Nationality Graham Potter English Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Norwegian Olof Mellberg Swedish Per-Mathias Hogmo Norwegian Linked with the Sweden job

“We players haven’t heard anything, as far as I know”, the Leeds left-back told Swedish daily Expressen.

“And nothing about what is planned further down the line, so I can’t say much more than that.”

The 26-year-old though is clear that how Sweden have done in World Cup qualifying is not good enough and revealed he views it as ‘shameful’.

“I can only be brief and say that we are incredibly disappointed; it is indescribable.

“We did not think ourselves that we would be in this position after four games.

“We are incredibly disappointed.

“It is actually shameful too,” Gudmundsson added.

Tomasson’s job security has been under scrutiny for a while now, with former West Ham boss Graham Potter viewed as a possible successor.

Now Gudmundsson must switch his focus away from Sweden duty and back to Leeds United, who face Burnley this weekend.