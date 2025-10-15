Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Journalist Roger Hannah does not believe that former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is suited to the Rangers job, despite his potential.

Rangers are currently in the middle of a managerial search as the club’s owners, the 49ers, try to restore their reputation for competence.

Russell Martin was roped in as manager, but after the former Southampton boss failed miserably, they have been scrambling around in search of a successor.

Many fans had been advocating for the return of Steven Gerrard but after discussions with the board, the Liverpool legend turned down the offer.

A number of names have been doing the rounds since then, among whom are Shanghai Port boss Kevin Muscat and former Sheffield Wednesday manager Rohl.

Rohl has been without a job since the end of July after leaving the Owls.

Hannah believes that, still just 36, Rohl can go on to become a wonderful coach, but he is not the right man for Rangers at the moment.

Club RB Leipzig Southampton Bayern Munich Sheffield Wednesday Clubs Danny Rohl has worked at

Given the situation the Gers find themselves in, it would not be the right move to have him in charge, according to Hannah.

Referring to his record as the Sheffield Wednesday manager, Hannah said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (14.29): “I am not so sure that the likes of Danny Rohl coming in – 20th place and 12th place with Sheffield Wednesday….

“I know he was working under difficult circumstances there; he is 36 years of age, he can turn out to be a wonderful coach and a wonderful coaching career.

“But I just think where Rangers are right now, and where Danny Rohl is now in his coaching trajectory, they are not suited, not suited at all.”

If Rangers decided to go for Muscat then they may have to wait until the end of the Chinese season as he is trying to win the Chinese Super League title with Shanghai Port.

The Australian has been looked at by Rangers previously and it remains to be seen if they will now take the plunge.