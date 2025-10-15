Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Former Championship goal-getter Sam Parkin feels that Tottenham Hotspur talent Yang Min-hyeok could be the creative spark at Portsmouth during Josh Murphy’s injury absence.

Portsmouth have had a mixed start to their Championship season as they have won, lost and drawn three games each after nine matches.

They currently sit 14th in the league table, but have some crucial players out due to injury, as Conor Shaughnessy, Nicolas Schmid, Murphy and Callum Lang are unavailable for John Mousinho to select.

Murphy has not played since mid-September and John has trusted Spurs prospect Yang with minutes.

The South Korean winger has scored two goals in his last two games and Mousinho stressed that with his performances, he should feel on top of the world.

Parkin stressed that the absences of Murphy and Lang are big ones, and he pointed out that Yang has scored two goals in his last three league games.

The former Championship star is of the view that Yang has the tools to be the creative spark during Murphy’s absence to provide Colby Bishop with chances.

Game Competition Leicester City (A) Championship Coventry City (H) Championship Stoke City (H) Championship Portsmouth’s next three games

“You have got Lang out; he has been out long term”, Parkin said on What The EFL (32:23) while discussing Portsmouth’s win against Middlesbrough.

“You have got Shaughnessy now, the goalkeeper Schmidt, who got injured in the derby against Southampton.

“And more important than any of the aforementioned players, you have got Murphy out at the moment.

“So, a bit of a lack of pace and athleticism without him and Lang; they are the two runners who you can get up the pitch and place a brilliant delivery that Murphy possesses.

“Now they are having to play slightly differently with Chaplin off one of the sides, the other day.

“Yang, who has come from Spurs, has got a little bit [of pace] in 1-v-1 situations.

“So, he will probably be the one who is got to break beyond Colby Bishop.

“He has got two [goals] in his last three [league] starts.”

Mousinho lauded Yang when he came in during the summer window for being direct and exciting during attacking transitions.

Portsmouth face Leicester City this weekend at the King Power Stadium and it remains to be seen if Yang will be able to prove his steel against the Foxes, who are one of the promotion favourites.