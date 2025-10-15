Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mansfield Town star George Maris believes that the Stags are a much better team going forward this season, stressing Birmingham City loan star Tyler Roberts is a key upgrade for them.

Blues had a record-breaking last season in League One, which saw them accumulate a massive points tally of 111 points.

Roberts, who joined Birmingham two years ago, was loaned out to League One side Northampton Town, but he had a loan spell to forget, with one goal for the Cobblers.

Unsurprisingly, the former Leeds United talent was not considered to be part of Chris Davies’ Blues plans in the Championship.

Mansfield Town loaned him for the entirety of the season and he has scored in their last two league games, playing as a number 9.

Stags’ midfield star Maris feels that the League One side have made improvements in their frontline, mentioning Roberts’ contributions so far at the club.

“I think [we are a] better [team this season]”, the 29-year-old told Mansfield Town’s in-house media (1:26) when he was asked about the squad’s quality.

Player On loan from Jamie McDonnell Nottingham Forest Kyle McAdam Nottingham Forest Joe Gardner Nottingham Forest Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Mansfield Town’s loan stars

“I think there is definitely more quality.

“You see, the lads we have brought in, we brought in Tyler in that forward position and that has helped.

“Ty has got those two goals, and I feel like, going forward, we are definitely a threat.”

Maris appreciates the quality in the Mansfield squad, which he stated creates competition in the team to push other players.

“There is competition for places throughout the team, which is good.”

Stags defender Deji Oshilaja is also impressed with the quality of Roberts, as he stressed that the 26-year-old’s qualities can be seen even better up close.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has also been delighted with Roberts’ ability to play anywhere up front, giving a special mention to his ability on the ball.

Roberts will be looking to make a big impression throughout the season with an eye on his next move or a fresh chance at St Andrew’s.