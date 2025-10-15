Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin has claimed that Birmingham City’s clash with Hull City is a must-win for Blues, amid pressure growing on Chris Davies.

Birmingham amassed a massive 111 points in League One last season en route to promotion and broke divisional records in the process.

After substantial investment in the summer, the expectation for Birmingham and Davies was to challenge for a second consecutive promotion.

They have had a lacklustre campaign so far though, leading to one former EFL star suggesting Davies now has just a few games to save his job.

Davies himself has come out fighting, rubbishing thoughts the Championship would be a walk in the park, but promising fans they will be happy at the end of the campaign.

After draws against Wrexham and Sheffield Wednesday, which were preceded by a loss to Coventry City, Parkin now feels that Birmingham are entering must-win territory ahead of the game against Hull.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (7:43): “It almost feels like we’re in kind of must-win territory here for Birmingham.”

Parkin acknowledged that Davies is being criticised and remarked on Birmingham’s chief issues, adding: “But you know failing to score goals, make enough opportunities probably to win games.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

“Chris Davies it sounds like is getting a little bit of flak surprisingly or unsurprisingly.”

He does feel that the Hull came could suit Birmingham a bit more due to how the Tigers play.

“But I think Hull is the type of team that will play quite open from what we’ve seen this season.

“So maybe they’ll have better joy in that regard.”

Parkin gave his view recently that Wrexham have more growth in them than Birmingham after both clubs’ promotion to the Championship.

Blues owner Tom Wagner’s comments that “lower-league clubs should not take too much” from top Premier League sides has only added to the spotlight on Birmingham, with the rest of the EFL at odds with that opinion.

The club have ambitious plans to open a new 62,000-seater stadium.

Birmingham are 16th in the Championship after nine games, with three victories and three defeats, and are level with Hull, along with four other clubs with identical results, on 12 points.

Hull have a better attacking and a worse defensive record compared to Birmingham and if Blues can keep the Tigers out on Saturday, they might well secure a return to winning ways as chances are bound to flow.