Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United defender John Anderson believes that the aim for the Magpies is not to find gems cheaply and then sell high, but to find and then hold on to them.

Losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool was a huge blow for Newcastle in the summer, despite the significant profit the sale earned them.

In three years’ time, the Sweden international was able to raise his value more than double, eventually helping Newcastle earn £125m from the sale.

It is not the financial benefit that Anderson is concerned about though, but the club’s ability to hold on to their talents.

According to Anderson, the Isak case should serve as a learning curve for Newcastle and they need to make sure that when they buy gems cheaply, they hold on to them instead of selling.

“I don’t think they want to be finding gems cheaply and then selling them high”, Anderson said on BBC Radio Newcastle.

“They want to find gems cheaply and hold on to them. They do not want another Isak situation. It was really messy.”

Game Competition Brighton (A) Premier League Benfica (H) Champions League Fulham (H) Premier League Newcastle United’s next three games

Sven Botman, who was described by Italian agent Francesco Miniero as the best defender in the Premier League, has 18 months left on his current contract with Newcastle, a fact that worries Anderson.

“We’ve got Botman, who’s got 18 months left on his contract.

“You want to tie your best players down.

“Hopefully they’re in negotiations to do that, but I think the Isak situation was a learning curve.”

Newcastle do look to have found a gem in the shape of Germany international Nick Woltemade, whose manager at his previous club Stuttgart admits has a very unique profile.

Eddie Howe’s team have not managed the best of starts to their domestic season, currently finding themselves outside of the top half in the Premier League.

Newcastle have just brought in Ross Wilson as their new sporting director and he can now start work for the January transfer window.