Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni insists that there is no better manager for him to learn from than a former goalscoring midfielder in Frank Lampard.

After guiding the Sky Blues to the playoffs last season, Lampard has picked up from where he left off and could even have the side in contention for automatic promotion up to the promised land.

Coventry are currently placed top of the Championship pile and Richard Keys recently boomed they are the best side in the division.

The players have enjoyed playing under the former Chelsea man, one of whom, Rudoni, insists that Lampard has brought the best out of him and so many other players.

According to the 24-year-old, Coventry have a real freedom in how they play under Lampard and there is real respect from the players to the boss.

“We’re all enjoying it, we’re free-flowing and expressing ourselves”, Rudoni told the BBC.

“We all respect him [Lampard] as a player and as a person.

“I have a great relationship with him and it’s brought the best out of me and a lot of players.”

Club Years Derby County 2018-2019 Chelsea 2019-2021 Everton 2022-2023 Chelsea 2023 Coventry City 2024- Frank Lampard’s managerial career

Drawing references from Lampard’s playing career, Rudoni insisted that since he himself is a midfielder who has a knack for scoring, there can be no one better to learn from than the former Derby County boss.

“There’s no one better for me to learn off than a goalscoring midfielder.

“He works with me one-to-one and I love training and playing under him.”

Rudoni emerged as a subject of interest for Coventry’s fellow Championship club, Southampton, in the summer, but the Sky Blues refused to entertain selling.

The player himself also showed no desire to leave the Coventry Building Society Arena.

With Southampton yet to show they are contenders for an instant return to the Premier League, Rudoni has every reason to believe he made the right call.