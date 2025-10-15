Alex Pantling/Getty Images

George Hall, who left Birmingham City for Port Vale in the summer, has been hailed by former Championship striker Sam Parkin, who feels he looked superb for Vale at the weekend.

The Redditch-born midfielder began his youth career in Blues academy and was considered a top talent at the club.

Leeds United tried to snap him up when he was just 17, while Newcastle United and Brighton also showed interest in Hall.

Last season, Birmingham loaned him out to League Two side Walsall on a season-long loan, but a long-term injury limited his game time to 22 games.

Hall played in 41 senior games Birmingham, but the club made the decision to let him leave permanently in the summer, with Port Vale Hall’s destination.

Now Blues fans are sure to be keeping a close eye on how the homegrown talent does in the Potteries to assess whether the club were right to let him leave.

Hall started his first League One game for Port Vale against AFC Wimbledon and Parkin insisted that the 20-year-old’s performance impressed him.

Club Years Birmingham City 2021-2025 Walsall (loan) 2024-2025 Port Vale 2025- George Hall’s career history

The former striker hailed the ex-Birmingham star for his athleticism and his quality on the ball, even though he did not score or assist in the 1-1 draw.

“The front two of Devante Cole, George Hall, the Birmingham loanee, who was at Walsall last year, towards the tail end of the season”, Parkin said on What The EFL (13:58) about the ex-Blues talent.

“He was excellent.

“I mean, really sprightly, athletic, sharp, good quality on the ball.

“So, he was a constant menace, but did not get the goal.”

Hall was hailed by Walsall boss Mat Sadler for his performances at the Saddlers last season.

He is primarily a central midfielder, but he started the weekend game against AFC Wimbledon in attack alongside Devante Cole.

The 20-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Port Vale and all eyes will be on whether Birmingham ultimately come to regret letting him leave.