Michael Regan/Getty Images

Niclas Fullkrug leaving West Ham United in the winter transfer window is not out of the question, but he is earning 30 per cent more than he did at Borussia Dortmund with the Hammers.

West Ham have struggled in recent years to find a reliable goal-getter and hoped that Fullkrug would sold the issue.

In the summer of 2024, the Premier League side paid a hefty £27m to Dortmund for Fullkrug, who penned a four-year deal.

The 32-year-old striker played only 877 minutes of football all season as he suffered multiple injuries, scoring three times and providing two assists in the process.

Fullkrug has been fit in the current campaign, starting five Premier League games, but has not been able to score or assist yet.

How much game time he will get under new boss Nuno Espirto Santo, with one former Premier League star stressing he does not suit the Portuguese’s game.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Fullkrug leaving West Ham in the winter window is not out of the question.

Club Werder Bremen Greuther Furth Nurnberg Hannover Borussia Dortmund West Ham United Clubs Niclas Fullkrug has played for

An unnamed potential buyer from Serie A has emerged for the West Ham striker with the January window inching closer.

However, Fullkrug currently earns 30 per cent more than he did when he was at Dortmund and leaving West Ham could mean having to take a pay cut.

He has been a prolific figure for the Germany national side, but in this season’s international games, Julian Nagelsmann did not consider him at all.

Fullkrug earns close to £4m yearly salary at the Irons and even if he wants to go, it is unclear if any of his potential suitors will intend to match his current salary.

It remains to be seen if Fullkrug will fancy a change of scenario or if he will have a resurgence in form under Nuno.