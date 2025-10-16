Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Besiktas president Serdal Adali is to meet with Crystal Palace as he looks to put a deal in place to sign midfielder Jefferson Lerma in the winter transfer window.

Crystal Palace signed the Colombia international on a free transfer after he left fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in 2023.

Lerma penned a three-year contract at Selhurst Park and has made 85 appearances for the London club so far.

This season, though, he has fallen out of favour in Oliver Glasner’s side as Will Hughes and Adam Wharton have become the double pivot in midfield for the Eagles.

Lerma has featured in all seven Premier League games so far, but has started only against Sunderland last month in a 0-0 draw.

The 30-year-old defensive midfielder was eyed by Turkish side Besiktas late in the summer window and they even made an offer to Crystal Palace for Lerma.

Glasner’s side are in the Conference League this season and Lerma has featured in that competition regularly.

Club Years Atletico Huila 2013-2016 Levante (loan) 2015-2016 Levante 2016-2018 Bournemouth 2018-2023 Crystal Palace 2023- Jefferson Lerma’s career history

Sergen Yalcin’s side are still keen on adding a reliable figure in their engine room and they have even started efforts to land Nicolas Raskin from Rangers.

And according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Yalcin has approved the club making another move for Lerma when the winter window opens.

Besiktas are aiming to acquire the Crystal Palace star in the winter transfer window and they are set to make efforts for the 30-year-old.

The club’s president is ready to hold talks with Crystal Palace to try to work out a deal well ahead of the window opening.

Lerma’s contract expires next summer at Selhurst Park, though Palace have an option, and he is ready to make a move to the Istanbul-based club.