Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Bryan Gil has suggested Tottenham Hotspur did not give him enough chances when he was on the books at the club.

Gil moved to London from Sevilla as a highly rated youngster in 2021, with Argentine Erik Lamela moving the other way, and big things were expected from him at Tottenham.

Spurs expressed their delight when Gil joined, dubbing him ‘perfect’.

The Spaniard though, struggled to establish himself at Spurs and managed only four starts in the Premier League, on top of a few more in cup competitions, during his time in England.

Gil had a host of loan spells away from north London, playing for Valencia, Sevilla and then Girona; Sevilla wanted him back in the summer, but it was not a deal that was financially viable for the club.

He joined Girona permanently this summer and explained that his time in England was not helped by a lack of opportunities in the Tottenham team.

The winger is happy that he has finally found a permanent home in Girona and stressed the club have put real belief in him.

Gil told Spanish radio network Cadena SER: “I didn’t get enough opportunities in England. I was there for four years and only started in six or seven games.

“After so many loan spells, it was important to be at a club like Girona that believes in me and offers me this stability.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“I’m in top form and slowly getting into the rhythm of the game.”

Gil also stressed that Michel’s playing philosophy was a major factor in his decision to join Girona.

“In Girona, there is a team that wants to grow, is very young and very hard-working, and Michel’s playing style convinced me to come here.”

Gil made 25 appearances in La Liga, notching up three goals and three assists, while also turning out in the Champions League six times for Girona last season.

He has managed five appearances this term, with only one of them being a start, as Girona have struggled in the league and find themselves amongst the relegation spots.

Girona will face Barcelona after the international break with Gil failing to earn a call-up for the Spanish squad.

Spurs will wish Gil well and after banking €10m from his sale to Girona, recognise that the transfer was the ideal outcome for both parties.