Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel is not opposed to the idea of having Neil McCann as the club’s interim manager, but is also clear it would represent something of a risk.

The Glasgow side have been going through a turbulent period, which has seen Russell Martin being sacked, Steven Gerrard being offered the vacant post and then the former Liverpool man turning the offer down.

Kevin Muscat has now emerged as the new favourite, but there are suggestions that his appointment could take time as he wants to finish the season with Shanghai Port first.

In the meantime, McCann could take charge on an interim basis – a prospect Dalziel believes could work given his familiarity with the players.

McCann was part of Barry Ferguson’s coaching team along with Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor during the final part of last season.

Dalziel, though, stressed there is no scope to lose ground to Hearts and Celtic right now and the experiment with an interim manager may not be wise.

Asked whether the experiment could work, Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (6.07): “It could.

“Neil has been there, been part of the backroom staff with Barry Ferguson, Billy Dodds and McGregor.

“So, he knows the players. He knows the way they operate, knows everything about them. Has he got a good relationship with Muscat? That is important as well.

“I just think that you are on a risk and no disrespect, you put young coaches in there to go and certainly get a result against a good Dundee United team.

“I know their form has been up and down, but they have still got good players, who will come to Ibrox full of confidence. Jim Goodwin has been doing a great job up there.

“I just think it is a little unfair. I think they need a little bit of experience in the dugout because I don’t think Rangers can keep losing ground to Hearts and Celtic because you will never make that up.”

Both Muscat and McCann shared the dressing room in Glasgow during their playing days and are familiar with each other.

Whoever Rangers have in the dugout this coming weekend will be expected to get a result at home against Dundee United.