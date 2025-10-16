George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United Under-21s boss Scott Gardner has warned his team to take chances early in games, or he fears the young Whites could struggle to cope against Halifax Town next week.

The National League Cup was revived last year, with Leeds United Under-21s winning it, defeating National League sides.

One young Whites talent also stressed that playing against men’s teams gets the street mentality out of them.

This year, Leeds Under-21s have won one and lost one of their National League Cup games and up next, they are set to face Halifax Town.

On Wednesday night, Leeds Under-21s defeated Athletic Bilbao Under-21s in the Premier League International Cup 2-0.

The manner of the win, though, did not please Gardner, as he stressed that his side need to take chances promptly to see games off.

“Pleased with the win and the clean sheet, but overall, disappointed with the performance”, the Leeds Under-21s boss told LUTV (0:07) when he was asked about the result on the night.

Game Competition Halifax Town (A) National League Cup Brighton U21s (H) Premier League 2 Nottingham Forest U21s (H) Premier League 2 Leeds United U21s next three games

“[I] thought we could have been a bit better with the ball, which we showed in the previous game.”

However, Gardner also pointed out that if the young Whites do not take their chances against Halifax Town, they could be punished because the Shaymen are a senior side.

“We have got to be better at seeing out games and we have got to be better in terms of seeing out games early, taking the chances.”

“Because I think, if we play like that on Tuesday night against Halifax, I think we will find it more difficult than this evening.

“Given that we are playing against a senior team.”

Earlier this month, Leeds Under-21s were defeated by Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy, which they lost 4-0, but Fleetwood boss Pete Wild was impressed with how Gardner’s side tried to hurt them.

It remains to be seen if Leeds Under-21s will be able to win against Halifax Town next week when they travel to the Shay Stadium.