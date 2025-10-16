Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Leeds United out-on-loan winger Largie Ramazani ‘is struggling’ at Valencia as the start to his time at the Mestalla goes far from smoothly.

The Whites decided to let Ramazani leave on loan in the summer transfer window as he fell down the pecking order under boss Daniel Farke.

Valencia managed to get ahead of the competition due to Ramazani’s desire to sign for them, but they could not convince Leeds to include an option to buy in the agreement.

He did make an immediate impact for Valencia after joining and set up Hugo Duro’s goal in the 3-1 win over Getafe.

Valencia team-mate Diego Lopez described him as ‘electric’ and ‘skilled’ after that, but that initial promise has failed to produce anything further.

Ramazani is yet to play a full 90-minute match for Carlos Corberan’s team and has been struggling with injury issues.

Following fears of an ankle injury, which made him a doubt for the Espanyol match towards the end of September, he is set to be sidelined yet again.

Player Mateo Joseph Largie Ramazani Joe Gelhardt Isaac Schmidt Maximilian Wober Leeds United’s out on loan players

Ramazani has suffered a muscle injury in his right quadriceps and is set to continue his recovery process away from the team.

Though the exact timeline for Ramazani’s recovery has not been revealed by the club’s medical team, it is expected to keep him out for at least a month.

Spanish daily Marca suggest he ‘is struggling’ at Valencia and has not got off on the right foot back in Spain.

The Leeds loan star is expected to need to wait until after November’s international break to put himself back in contention to play and that will mean losing more ground to his competitors for a spot in the side.

Leeds are sure to be keeping a close eye on how Ramazani does at Valencia.

The Whites did not want to include an option to buy in the loan deal as they feel a good season with Los Che could boost the winger’s value.

At present, the odds look to be against that happening.