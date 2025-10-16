Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided an injury update ahead of the Whites’ Premier League meeting with Burnley this weekend.

Farke’s side went into the international break on the back of a 2-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur and travel to Turf Moor looking to get back to winning ways.

It could be a key battle between two of the league’s newly promoted clubs and Burnley beat and drew with Leeds last term in the Championship.

Now Farke must pick the right team to come out on top against the Clarets and he has provided an update on how his squad are looking fitness wise.

He indicated goalkeeper Lucas Perri is now back in contention, although not fully match fit, while revealing Willy Gnonto has had to have surgery, with the overall news ‘mixed’.

Dan James though is well ahead of schedule in his return from injury.

“Today is more or less the first time all the players are back together”, he told a press conference.

“Several players were able to return back to the training pitch after internationals, some need individual sessions or recovery sessions, so more or less we will only have the whole team together tomorrow for the final session, so it is a bit tricky to prepare. We are used to it, nothing major.

“Some mixed news. Good news with Lucas Perri. He was able to train with us for the last two weeks and was able to use this international break to build up his fitness level. Of course, after being out so long he cannot be at 100 per cent, but you see him going from day to day.

Game Competition Burnley (A) Premier League West Ham United (H) Premier League Brighton (A) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

“With Willy Gnonto, he won’t be available for this game because his calf problems are sorted, but sadly he had to use the international break for minor hernia surgery. Not major, but he will just be back in team training next week.

“Very positive and good news with Daniel James because he is a bit ahead of schedule in his rehab. He was even involved in major parts of team training this week [but] he is definitely not in contention for the starting lineup, but he could even be in contention to be picked for the squad.”

Following the visit to Burnley, Leeds then have another three games before November’s international break kicks in.

The Whites are due to host West Ham United at Elland Road before then travelling to Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Perri will be looking to try to reclaim his spot between the sticks, but Karl Darlow, who has been relishing game time, will want to hold on to it.