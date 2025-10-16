Fred Lee/Getty Images

Rangers are ‘edging towards’ an agreement with Kevin Muscat to appoint him as their new manager, but the 52-year-old wants to finish the season in China before flying to Glasgow, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Scottish giants have been without a manager for almost two weeks now following the sacking of Russell Martin.

They held discussions with Steven Gerrard, who delivered their last Scottish Premiership title, but he eventually turned the job down.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl also emerged as an option, but recently ruled himself out of contention for the post.

Muscat, dubbed ‘very fiery’ by one former Ger, is now increasingly the man that Rangers want to take over and they are ‘edging towards’ an agreement to make him the new boss.

The wait to have him permanently in Glasgow will take time, as the Shanghai Port boss wants to finish the season in China though.

Shanghai Port are on track to clinch the Chinese Super League title and Muscat wants to be part of that.

Person Position Vincenzo Ierado Assistant Ross Aloisi Assistant Ian Walker Goalkeeping coach Greg King Fitness coach Kevin Muscat’s Shanghai Port coaching staff

It will leave the Gers with the prospect of playing a significant number of games without a permanent boss.

Steven Smith is set to be in charge of the game against Dundee United at the weekend, but it remains to be seen whether the Gers decide to stick with him until Muscat arrives.

Neil McCann, who has been expected to join Muscat’s backroom staff, could be a possible interim appointment.

Rangers are set to face bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup semi-final prior to the arrival of Muscat.

Not having a new manager in place for that game, given when Martin was sacked, would be an unprecedented situation for Rangers.