Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Igor Paixao, who snubbed a move to Leeds United in the summer to sign for Marseille, has revealed why he picked the French giants.

Leeds made multiple offers to sign Paixao from Feyenoord in the summer and tried to sell the project at Elland Road to him.

Paixao though took his time to decide what he wanted to do as other suitors circled.

It was then suggested that his agent was playing a ‘double game’ to keep Leeds United interested, despite the player preferring a move to France with Marseille.

Now, the player himself has lifted the lid on his transfer to Marseille, insisting that he was convinced from the very start and had no hesitation in picking Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

“No, I was convinced from the start”, Paixao told French radio station RMC.

“Of course, the discussions took a little time, but I knew I wanted to come here. And today, I’m very happy to be at Marseille.”

Club Years Coritiba 2019-2022 Londrina (loan) 2020-2021 Feyenoord 2022-2025 Marseille 2025- Igor Paixao’s career history

Confirming the news about his father’s visit to Marseille, the 25-year-old insisted that he was not told the details as his father wanted him to focus on his recovery from injury.

“Yes, he talked to me about it, but not in detail”, Paixao added.

“He mainly wanted me to stay focused on my recovery, to keep a cool head.

“He took care of all that with my agent while I was getting treatment.

“He didn’t want me to lose focus; he wanted me to be ready the day everything was signed.”

The €30m transfer fee, which has to potential to rise up to €35m, is the highest Marseille have paid so far for a single player.

Instead of the price tag putting additional pressure on him, Paixao believes that it has become a source of pride.

“For me, it’s a source of pride, an honour, and an extra motivation to score goals and help the team.

“It’s a wonderful show of confidence from the club and the coach.

“Being recruited by a big club like Marseille, being able to score, and helping the team is a privilege.

“I have the confidence of the coach, of a man who has experienced many victories.”

Leeds could well continue to keep an eye on Paixao and his situation in France in the event he becomes available in the future.