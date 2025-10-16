Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Blackpool caretaker boss Stephen Dobbie has expressed his delight at Birmingham City loanee Emil Hansson scoring an important goal against Nottingham Forest Under-21s on Tuesday night.

Dobbie is holding the fort at Blackpool after the sacking of Steve Bruce and he is looking to get the best out of Birmingham’s Hansson.

Birmingham splashed around £1.5m to sign Hansson from Dutch side Heracles in the summer of 2024.

He clocked around 1,100 minutes amid he suffered two separate injuries and contributed to four goals directly in the process for Blues.

Hansson was loaned out in the summer window to League One side Blackpool for regular game time, but he has started only two league games so far.

On Tuesday night, though, Hansson started against Nottingham Forest Under-21s and scored a sixth-minute goal as the Seasiders won the EFL Trophy 2-1.

Caretaker boss Dobbie stressed that the EFL Trophy game on Tuesday night was essential for building match sharpness for Tom Bloxham and Hansson.

Player Alfie Chang Tommy Fogarty Taylor Gardner-Hickman Emil Hansson Bailey Peacock-Farrell Tyler Roberts Dion Sanderson Birmingham City’s out on loan players

The Seasiders’ caretaker admitted that he is very happy to see Hansson get his name on the scoresheet, indicating it will help with his confidence.

“I felt that Blox needed at least 45 minutes, [he] worked extremely hard, and we are seeing some good moments”, the 42-year-old told Tangerine TV (3:05), discussing Tuesday’s win.

“Him getting played down a side with his strength.

“Obviously, Emil gets his goal.

“It is about building confidence, because I don’t think we have scored quite a lot of goals this season.

“That was pleasing to see Emil getting on the scoresheet.”

Ex-Blackpool boss Steve Bruce hailed the Blues loanee for his ability to cause problems for the opposition, but if Hansson does start to make a big impact then it will come too late for Bruce.

The Seasiders have been looking to appoint a new boss and Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has been one of their choices, but they are facing a problem due to his substantial compensation package.

Hansson will be back at Birmingham next summer, with his contract set to run until the summer of 2027.