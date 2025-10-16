Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Daniel Farke has insisted that Burnley winger Jaidon Anthony, who was at Leeds United, was unlucky due to West Ham United star Crysencio Summerville’s fantastic form when they were both at the club.

Anthony was at Leeds on loan in the 2023/24 campaign from Bournemouth, and featured in 31 Championship games under Farke.

However, the Arsenal youth product started only two league games for the Whites, amid Summerville having a brilliant campaign at Elland Road.

In that campaign, the Dutch winger scored 21 goals and provided ten assists, which earned him a move to West Ham in the summer transfer window of 2024.

West Ham triggered a clause in Summerville’s Leeds deal, but the exact fee was not disclosed.

Farke feels that Anthony was unlucky due to Summerville’s electrifying form, as both of them play in the same position.

The 48-year-old Leeds boss lauded Anthony as a human being, saying there were never any doubts regarding the quality of the player.

On Saturday, Leeds face Burnley, and the Whites boss insisted that, except for that game, he will keep his fingers crossed for Anthony, who Farke feels has had a great start to his Premier League campaign.

Club Years Bournemouth 2020-2025 Weymouth (loan) 2020 Leeds United (loan) 2023-2024 Burnley (loan) 2024-2025 Burnley 2025- Jaidon Anthony’s career history

“Jaidon also has a place in my heart, in our heart, because he was a fantastic player to work with”, the Leeds boss told a press conference (25:15) when he was asked about the Clarets forward.

“Fantastic, fantastic team-mate to have around, it was a joy each day to work with him and his potential was never in doubt.

“He was a bit unlucky with a few minor injuries when he was with us.

“And also unlucky because at that time, Cry Summerville in his position was in outstanding form.

“He was Player of the Season with nearly 20 goals and double figures in assists – of course, for us, it was good, but for Jaidon, it was a bit unlucky.

“[I have] always labelled Jaidon as a Premier League quality player, top player, with great potential, and an even better human being.

“And my fingers will always be crossed, [he has made] a fantastic start to the season.

“Credit to him, it is not a surprise for me, not at all, he is a top player with a top attitude, so perhaps not for Saturday, but for other games, my fingers are always crossed, because he is a fantastic person.”

The 25-year-old Burnley winger has already scored four goals and provided one assist in the Premier League, in seven starts for Scott Parker’s side.

It remains to be seen if Anthony will prove to be Parker’s trump card against his former side at the weekend at Turf Moor.