Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Gordon Dalziel does not think the current Rangers team are capable of stringing together a long run of unbeaten results as they have too many average players.

After being appointed the manager of the Glasgow club, Russell Martin brought in as many as 14 players over the summer, as sporting director Kevin Thelwell set up numerous deals.

Martin failed to get the best out of the players though and was sacked after just 123 days, with Rangers struggling in the Scottish Premiership.

While the search for Martin’s successor is still on, there is a perception that the current Rangers squad is now weaker than last year’s group.

Dalziel seconds that opinion and thinks too many players on the books at Rangers are average.

He insists that he just cannot see the current group being good enough to string a proper unbeaten run together or dominate opposing sides.

“I am watching Rangers just now and I look at a lot of players and I think they are very average”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (28.51).

“I don’t see this team going six, seven, eight, nine games unbeaten, running over the top of teams.

Game Competition Dundee United (H) Scottish Premiership Brann (A) Europa League Kilmarnock (H) Scottish Premiership Next three Rangers games

“I think [Djeidi] Gassama has come in and shown in spells that he is a very good player, he is exciting, scores goals as well.

“But I can’t really make a case out for a lot of them.”

Rangers did splash some cash on former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, who returned to Scotland from Spain.

Dalziel does rate Miovski, but questioned whether he has enough to be the difference between Rangers pushing for the title or not.

“I think he works hard, he has got a goal against Falkirk.

“But am I looking at him thinking you are going to be the difference between Rangers being up there challenging or not? Not at all.”

Rangers also brought in Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, but that acquisition too has come in for criticism.

Soon it will be up to a new Rangers manager to see what kind of tune he can get out of the squad he inherits.