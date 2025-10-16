Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has warned that Wolves will be tough opponents to face and thinks that Vitor Pereira’s side deserved to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Le Bris’ Black Cats go into the clash against Wolves on Saturday with an unbeaten home record and sit ninth in the Premier League standings, only three points off the Champions League spots.

Wolves are bottom of the table and are yet to pick up a win this season though they have managed to finally put some points on the board with a pair of draws against Tottenham and Brighton, while also seeing off Everton in the EFL Cup.

Le Bris discerned the difference between Wolves’ performance over the last two games and the beginning of the season, noticing that the competitiveness has come to fore.

The Sunderland boss believes that Wolves are well drilled and play with high intensity.

He even thinks they deserved to beat Tottenham, a game which ended 1-1, and which Pereira believes his men dominated the second half in.

Le Bris told a press conference (3:50): “They are struggling in the beginning of the league, but the last two games showed that they are really competitive.

“They didn’t win, but they deserved to win against Brighton and Tottenham.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“They played well, with good players, with good energy, well coached.”

Le Bris also sees in Wolves’ struggles the harsh truth of the Premier League in that sides need to be ruthless when it comes to taking their chances.

“I think this is our league.

“You can struggle even if you are strong and if you’re not clinical, because they got many chances to score their second goal, but they didn’t. And at the end of the game, they were punished.

“And this game, this league is like that. If you don’t catch your opportunities, you will be punished.

“I hope we’ll be able to score twice to win this game. But it would be a tough challenge.”

Wolves’ failure to grab a win in the Premier League so far this season is something which is now weighing heavily on Pereira, one former Molineux star recently said.

Le Bris will not want Wolves to get their first win this weekend, as he looks to make the home advantage count, while Pereira will desperately want to savour a win at long last when the two sides clash.